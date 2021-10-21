2021 Lancet Countdown Report on Health and Climate Change Has Worrying Findings

The 2021 report of the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate change, a study based on the research and conclusions of scholars from 38 academic and UN institutions published on Thursday, 21 October, provides a very gloomy picture of the future with respect to climate change's long term consequences on public health.

The annual report, sixth of its kind, used 44 indicators of health impacts that are inextricably connected to the climate crisis, and deduced that current trends are worsening and the existing health and social problems caused by climate change are deteriorating.

A significant portion of the report stresses on the recovery of global economies from the battering they received from the COVID-19 pandemics, and how the world's approach to this recovery will have a huge impact on the battle against climate change and the health problems it induced.