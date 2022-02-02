SP Fields Woman Who Was Arrested for Waving Black Flags at Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party fields Pooja Shukla, the woman who waved black flag at Yogi Adityanath
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Samajwadi Pooja Shukla)
Pooja Shukla, a 25-year-old student activist, who was arrested in 2017 for purportedly waving black flags at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be representing Samajwadi Party from their Lucknow (North) Assembly seat.
Shukla came into limelight in June 2017 when she, along with 10 other protesters, attempted to stop the CM's cavalcade on the Lucknow University Road and waved black flags at them. She had called it a "democratic protest" against government policies, but she was subsequently arrested.
Shukla met Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav when she was released from jail after 20 days of arrest. That is when she became the face of Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, the student wing of the party.
In 2018, Lucknow University had denied Shukla admission for protesting against the CM, which resulted in an indefinite hunger strike led by her, forcing the administration to give in and allow admission to all the students.
In January 2020, she had carried out protests with a group of women, in Lucknow, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Clock Tower.
Lucknow will be going to polls on 23 February, in the fourth phase.
