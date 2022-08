Sandesh To Soldiers

On India's 76th Independence Day, read the last letters written by Indian soldiers, whose loved ones did not know that they’d never hear from them again. As a tribute, JK Paper and The Quint teamed up for a special initiative, where you not only get to read these original letters, but also send your own ‘sandesh’ to the many jawans at our borders who are risking their lives every day. Knowing they have your love and support can really boost their morale.