DanceEasy: PharmEasy Campaign Focuses On Savings and Convenience

Thanks to PharmEasy, you can conveniently get them home delivered within 24 hours while also enjoying an 18 percent discount on your first order. That’s clearly a win-win situation. As an extension to their #TakeItEasy campaign, this one is called #DanceEasy and comprises two videos, each of which shows you a fictitious, but fun dance form - Kharchnatyam and Bhatak Nritya.

In the Kharchnatyam video, you see a man going to great lengths to pay for medicines. It ends with the messaging that you can save 18 percent on your first PharmEasy order. Watch it here.