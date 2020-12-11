DanceEasy: PharmEasy Campaign Focuses On Savings and Convenience

India’s leading online pharmacy app, PharmEasy, is known to take on real-world problems in a tongue-in-cheek manner by way of their ad campaigns. Who can forget their lockdown-themed videos that highlighted the various problems being faced by people while being confined to their homes? These included washing dirty dishes, work-from-home woes and DIY tasks. The campaign sent out a clear message that in these challenging times, the one thing that is easy and simple is to order medicines from PharmEasy and get them delivered to your doorstep.
Thanks to PharmEasy, you can conveniently get them home delivered within 24 hours while also enjoying an 18 percent discount on your first order. That’s clearly a win-win situation. As an extension to their #TakeItEasy campaign, this one is called #DanceEasy and comprises two videos, each of which shows you a fictitious, but fun dance form - Kharchnatyam and Bhatak Nritya.
In the Kharchnatyam video, you see a man going to great lengths to pay for medicines. It ends with the messaging that you can save 18 percent on your first PharmEasy order. Watch it here.
We all know the pain of going from one chemist to another while buying medicines. This has been nicely captured in the Bhatak Nritya video. The objective is clear. Why dance around town when you can get medicines home delivered in under 24 hours? Check it out.
With every new campaign, PharmEasy is upping the creative ante.
As online services find more and more acceptance in India in the wake of the pandemic, PharmEasy is more relevant than ever. With their on-point communication and efficient service, the brand is leading change in the online medicine delivery space.
(The Aussie Challenge, The Quint’s podcast with Ayaz Memon, is powered by PharmEasy. Click here to check out the latest episode. For the rest of the episodes, head over to our Podcast page.)
Published: 11 Dec 2020,05:10 PM IST