Paytm's Auto ‘Add Money’ Feature Eases Your Digital Transactions

All of us have been in that awkward situation at some point in our life where we have tried making payments using our digital wallets. Only to later realise that it cannot be done due to insufficient balance.

Needless to say, this can be inconvenient, embarrassing and in some moments leave us in a fix. On a bad day, things would only take a turn for worse if the internet connection also fails and one cannot recharge their wallet instantly. They say prevention is better than cure and to avoid all unnecessary chaos, it is best to always have your wallet updated.

The Auto ‘Add Money’ feature on the Paytm app ensures that your wallet never runs out of balance. This means that you can now link your Paytm wallet with your bank account and set a limit on auto-recharge, just one time. This feature, automatically adds a certain amount of balance to your Paytm wallet every month. The best part is that you can avail this service without paying any charges.

On average, as many as 10 lakh Paytm users use the add money feature every day to add cash to their Paytm wallets. This helps to make payments on everything from your movie tickets to paying your local Kirana store for groceries.

Watch this video to learn how to enable the Auto ‘Add Money’ feature on your Paytm app.