The Quint and Truecaller Launch ‘India Fights Fraud’ to Tackle Online Fraud

"Your account will be blocked unless you update your KYC details immediately."
“Your international package has been withheld by the Customs department. Click on this link to have it delivered to your address.”
Sound familiar? Fraudsters often use lines like these to trick unsuspecting people into giving away their personal information. In a world where online fraud is becoming increasingly common, staying safe is more important than ever. That’s why The Quint has partnered with Truecaller to bring you ‘India Fights Fraud’, a campaign dedicated to helping you navigate the growing threats of online frauds with confidence.
Nearly 70% of Indians have faced some form of online fraud, yet awareness around these threats remains fragmented and inconsistent. From phishing emails to fraudulent calls pretending to be from your bank, these threats are becoming more sophisticated every day. While there are resources available, the lack of a centralized, comprehensive platform means many people don’t know where to turn for help.
This is where the India Fights Fraud campaign steps in. Our goal is to fill these gaps by creating a one-stop resource that brings together crucial information from multiple stakeholders, empowering you to protect yourself. The campaign and microsite are not just about sharing knowledge; they are about equipping you with practical tools and actionable steps to stay ahead of the fraudsters.
Why a microsite? Why now? The reality is that online fraud is not just a passing issue—it’s an ongoing battle. Fraudsters constantly evolve their tactics, making it essential for everyone to stay informed and vigilant. A centralized hub like the India Fights Fraud microsite offers a comprehensive resource where you can learn about the latest fraud schemes, understand the modus operandi of various scams, and access the tools needed to safeguard yourself and your loved ones.
The microsite includes immersive experiences like a simulated fraud call, helping you understand scammer tactics in real time. Additionally, you can explore methods behind different types of fraud and find a one-stop solution for accessing helplines, reporting mechanisms, and tips for staying safe.
Truecaller, known for its innovative approach to blocking spam calls and identifying fraudulent numbers, is the perfect partner for this mission. But our collaboration goes beyond just stopping scam calls. Truecaller’s Government Directory Services (GDS) help prevent impersonation scams by providing users with easy access to official contact details. With Truecaller, users can directly report suspicious calls to 1930, the national cybercrime helpline number available under the GDS section, or to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). This would allow authorities to take swift action and connect user experiences with government efforts.
Moreover, Truecaller has been active in various cyber safety initiatives, including training programs and campaigns like #ItsNotOK, which focuses on cyber safety for women. They’ve even developed a cyber safety curriculum aimed at educating the public on how to protect themselves online.
To kick things off, we’ve created a video that captures the essence of our campaign. It’s more than just a promo—it’s a reminder that with the right knowledge, you can outsmart even the most cunning fraudsters. Watch the video below to see how you can stay protected.
The India Fights Fraud microsite is packed with resources, tips, and tools that you can use to safeguard yourself and your loved ones. Don’t wait—protect yourself now by exploring our simulation of a fraud call and learning to recognize the red flags that could save you from a scam. Take the and see how you rank compared to others. It’s an engaging way to stay informed and prepared.
Visit our microsite: www.thequint.com/quintlab/india-fights-fraud
India Fights Fraud is about empowering every Indian with the knowledge they need to stay safe in an increasingly digital world. By staying informed and taking simple precautions, you can protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. We encourage you to explore the campaign, use the tools, and take control of your digital safety.
Truecaller harnesses the power of community to build a safe digital communication ecosystem, and we want to hear from you! Have you encountered a scam or fraud attempt? Share with us, and help protect others by spreading awareness. Together, we can make a difference.
