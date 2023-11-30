Meet The Role Models: Indian Businesses Successfully Run By PwDs

Accenture's Cafe Arpan

A report from the market intelligence firm UnearthInsight revealed that India has almost 3 crore PwDs of which around 1.3 crore is employable but only 34 lakhs of them have been employed across the organised sector, unorganised sector, government-led schemes or are self-employed. By providing employment opportunities and a supportive work environment, Accenture has created a safe space with Cafe Arpan where individuals with disabilities can showcase their talents and contribute meaningfully to the workforce.

In 2015, this cafe started out as a Dabba (tiffin) service with only four members. In January 2020, the Accenture office in Vikhroli approached the establishment to operate an in-house café, to cater to more than 3,000 of their employees.