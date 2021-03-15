BJP Calls Assam Congress’ 12-Point ‘Charge Sheet’ a Joke

After the Congress in Assam released a 12-point “charge sheet” against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the saffron party responded by calling it a “joke’’, NDTV reported.

Targeting the BJP government before the Assembly election, which will be conducted from 27 March to 6 April in three phases, the Congress also said that BJP has failed to deliver on these 12 key issues in Assam.

The Congress, in a statement, said that before coming to power, the BJP had promised to protect jati-mati-bheti (community, land and base). Instead, the party imposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on the people of Assam.

“The BJP had promised to finish the work of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), started by the Congress, which would help identify foreigners. But the party has stalled the process of NRC for reasons best known to them,” the Congress stated.