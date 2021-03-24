C-Voter: TMC to Barely Cross Majority; Sonowal Preferred Assam CM

The C-Voter snap poll released on Wednesday, 24 March, just days ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in West Bengal has projected a tough victory for Mamata Banerjee, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) barely crossing the majority mark of 147.

Meanwhile, Sarbanada Sonowal still remains the most preferred chief minister of Assam

From effect of Mamata Banerjee’s injury on West Bengal polls to repercussions of BJP’s silence on CAA in Assam, here are some key findings of the poll.