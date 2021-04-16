WB Polls: Silence Period Extended, Campaign Timings Curtailed
The BJP opposed CM Banerjee’s suggestion to club all phases, urging the EC to hold elections as per schedule.
Due to the surge in COVID cases, the West Bengal Election Commission (EC) on Friday, 16 April, banned campaign rallies, public meetings from being held in the poll-bound state from 7 pm to 10 am, starting Friday, 16 April.
Further, the silence period has been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three phases in West Bengal, informed EC. During the silence period, parties and candidates cannot hold rallies and meetings.
Prior to this the chief electoral officer had on Friday called an all-party meeting in West Bengal to ensure that the the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission are adhered to by political leaders during campaigning.
“Candidates and political parties shall ensure absolute adherence to COVID guidelines in letter and spirit. Violations, if any, shall be sternly dealt with and action taken as per extant legal framework.”The EC, as per ANI
Further, the EC said that it shall be the responsibility of organisers of public meetings, rallies, etc to provide masks and sanitiser to every person attending these events at their cost, which shall be added and counted within the limits of prescribed expenditure.
“Star campaigners, political leaders, candidates, aspiring policymakers shall demonstrate by their personal example and nudge all supporters at the beginning of campaigning to wear mask, use sanitiser and maintain social distance and put in place such crowd-control measures as necessary.”Election Commission
Responding to the restrictions imposed by the EC, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said in a tweet, “Today the umpire said 7 pm to 10 am no campaigning, this is very suitable to those living in Lutyens bungalows in Delhi. They have breakfast in Delhi, fly down to Kolkata, do some meetings in heat & they will go back. This will expose people to COVID19. (sic)”
Mamata Urges EC to Club All Phases Into One
On Thursday, 15 April, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the Election Commission of India to conduct the remaining phases of the Assembly elections in the state in one go, in view of the huge surge in COVID-19 cases.
West Bengal on Thursday registered a record 6,769 new COVID cases and 22 deaths. On Wednesday, the state had registered 5,892 cases and 24 deaths. The increase has taken the total active cases to 36,981.
Banerjee also pointed out, in her tweet, that she was firmly opposed to the Election Commission’s decision to conduct the elections in eight phases in the first place.
“Amid the pandemic, we firmly opposed Election Commission’s decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to COVID-19. (sic)”Mamata Banerjee, CM, West Bengal
BJP Writes to EC
In a letter to the EC, the BJP opposed Banerjee’s suggestion to club all phases, asserting that to ensure a level-playing field, the EC must hold the remaining phases as per schedule.
According to India Today, the BJP letter, signed by Bhupender Yadav and Swapan Dasgupta, read, “It is a sacred responsibility of both the Commission and the participating stakeholders. The right to campaign available to candidates, irrespective of their affiliation to parties, shall be protected. The said right, already exercised by more than 60 percent of the candidates, should also be provided to the remaining candidates to ensure equality.”
The EC on Thursday had dismissed all speculations regarding the clubbing of the last three phases of assembly elections in West Bengal.
Assembly polls have been held for 135 constituencies and the remaining 159 seats are set to go to polls between 17 and 29 April. Polling for the fifth phase is scheduled to held on Saturday.
