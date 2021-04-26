West Bengal Polls 7th Phase: 17.47% Turnout Till 9:32 am
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s home turf Bhowanipore also goes to polls in this phase.
The seventh phase of West Bengal assembly elections began on Monday, 26 April and recorded a voter turnout of 17.47% till 9:32 am. Over 86 lakh voters will decide the fate of 284 candidates across 34 Assembly constituencies.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhowanipore also goes to polls in this phase. Six constituencies each are going to polls in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda districts, four in Kolkata and nine in Paschim Bardhaman and Murshidabad districts. Four out of 34 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates and two for Scheduled Tribe candidates.
The penultimate phase of the elections comes amid a raging second wave of the COVID and heightened security measures in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling on April 10, according to an Election Commission official.
Polling was initially scheduled for 36 seats, but elections in Murshidabad district’s Shamsherganj and Jangipur were postponed due to the demise of Samyukt Morcha candidates in these seats.
At least 796 companies of central forces have been deployed in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting, a poll body official said. This will also aid in ensuring adherence to the COVID-19 measures put in place.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters to exercise their franchise on Twitter, saying:
TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay Cast Vote
Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Bhowanipore constituency Sovandeb Chattopadhyay cast his vote at the polling booth at Manmatha Nath Nandan Boys’ And Girls’ School. CM Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA of this constituency.
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee also cast his vote at Mitra Institution in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. "Extremely confident that Mamata Banerjee will be back with 2/3rd majority. People are dying, but EC is conducting an 8-phase polls to benefit a particular party," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
