Bengal Polls: Close Fight As Bastions of TMC & BJP Poll in Phase V

In the season of defections leading up to the elections, the TMC's only star acquisition from the BJP’s side was Bimal Gurung.

Gurung is a senior leader of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), a Hills party that has aggressively (sometimes violently) pressed for the demand of Gorkhaland – a separate state for the Gorkha community.

Gurung went underground after massive riots and violence in Darjeeling in 2017, which caused a 104-day shutdown in the region. He was wanted by the West Bengal government on multiple charges at the time. While underground, Gurung, a mass leader in the hills, extended his support to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

With his support, the saffron party won all Lok Sabha seats in Darjeeling and the Hills and also won the subsequent bypolls to the Darjeeling seat.

After the 2017 riots, the GJM split into two factions – one led by Gurung that sided with the BJP and the other led by Binay Tamang that sided with the TMC.

In the 2019 bypolls, Tamang contested the Darjeeling assembly seat as an independent against Gurung-backed Niraj Zimba of the BJP and was defeated.