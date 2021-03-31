Bengal Phase 2 Polls: Battle Royale in Nandigram, Amphan-Hit Areas

The second phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will take place on 1 April. 30 constituencies across four districts are going to polls in this phase of the eight-phased election, which began on 27 March.

The remaining constituencies in Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore, districts which went to polls in the first phase as well, will vote in the second phase.

Importantly, the district of South 24 Parganas will also see its first round of polling in this phase. South 24 Parganas will complete polling in three phases, more than any other district in the state. Here are the key highlights from this phase: