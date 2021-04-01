West Bengal Polls Phase 2: Suvendu Casts His Vote From Nandigram
Catch all the live updates on the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections here.
BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote from a polling booth in Nandigram, as the second phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 began on Thursday, 1 April. 30 constituencies across four districts are going to polls in this phase of the eight-phased election, which began on 27 March.
The remaining constituencies in Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts, which went to polls in the first phase as well, will vote in the second phase. Importantly, the district of South 24 Parganas will also see its first round of polling in this phase. South 24 Parganas will complete polling in three phases, more than any other district in the state.
The second phase of the election will see the most high-profile electoral contest this election season in Nandigram, part of the East Midnapore district. Contesting from the constituency is Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her former protege, Suvendu Adhikari, now contesting for the BJP.
- The run up to the elections in Nandigram has been extremely high-pitched, with both BJP and TMC going all out to win what has now become a prestige battle
- The BJP, which is looking to consolidate the Hindu votes in Nandigram, has based its campaign largely on what they call Banerjee’s ‘Muslim appeasement’ policy
- Lost in the din around Nandigram is the fact that almost half of the Jangalmahal region – a SC/ST dominated region in the state – is also going to be polling in the second phase
- Seats in Bankura and West Midnapore, part of the Jangalmahal districts, will be polling on Thursday
'Come Out and Vote': Suvendu Adhikari Appeals
BJP’s Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari has appealed to the people of his constituency to come out in large numbers and cast their vote, for, as per him, the entire country is looking at Nandigram.
According to ANI, Adhikari said:
“I appeal to people to come out in large numbers to cast their vote as the whole country is looking at Nandigram. People are waiting to see if development or politics of appeasement will win here.”
Suvendu Adhikari Casts His Vote
BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari has cast his vote from a polling booth in Nandigram. Adhikari has been pitted by the BJP against Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in the constituency.
En route to the polling booth, Adhikari, as per ANI, had said: "Voting is underway, the situation is under control. People are hoping for development,"
Polling Begins in West Bengal Amid Heavy Security
Polling began for 30 seats in the second phase of West Bengal elections amid heavy security.
The Amphan Effect
Four constituencies in the South 24 Parganas go to polls in this phase of the elections. These are the constituencies of Gosaba, Patharpratima, Sagar and Kakdwip.
All of these areas were heavily affected by Cyclone Amphan which hit southern Bengal in May 2020. Many places in these areas, which form a part of the Sunderbans delta, lived without drinking water and electricity for days after the cyclone.
These areas also present a test for the ruling Trinamool Congress, which after Amphan, came under criticism as mid-level leaders in villages and municipalities were accused of siphoning away cyclone relief funds.
