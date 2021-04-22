Bengal Polls: Vote Do Aur Jaan Bhi, With COVID Surge & Low Testing

(Editor's Note: Since this video was recorded, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has increased 13 times or 1,300 percent since the first phase of the state elections on 27 March. On 21 April, there were 10,784 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.)

The West Bengal Assembly elections have been stretched out over eight phases, spanning a month, from 27 March to 29 April. As of 22 April, six phases of this election have concluded. During this time, the state saw massive election rallies by all the contenders in the electoral fray – the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Sanjukta Morcha (consisting of the Congress, the Left and the newly formed Indian Secular Front).

All these rallies had one thing in common. They were congregations of thousands, sometimes lakhs of people, most without masks and any semblance of social distancing. Maybe that is why, since the election began and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Bengal has seen a surge in coronavirus cases. And the real numbers may be far worse than what we are seeing now.