Ex-Cricketer & BJP Candidate Dinda Alleges Attack by ‘TMC Goons’

Ashoke Dinda, former India cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Moyna in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur, claimed that he was attacked by goons of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during his campaign in the state on Tuesday, 30 March.

Dinda tweeted about the alleged incident, saying that it happened in Moyna constituency and uploaded a photo of a car, which appeared to be vandalised.