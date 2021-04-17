WB Polls: Polling Agent Dies in Kamarhati; 16.15% Turnout So Far
Catch all the live updates on Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly polls here.
A BJP polling agent at booth number 107 in the Kamarhati constituency died as the fifth phase of polling across 45 constituencies in six districts of West Bengal began on Saturday, 17 April, amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases. The EC has sought a report over the same.
A 16.15%. voter turnout has been recorded till 9.30 am.
Districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri in north Bengal and the districts of Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, and North 24 Parganas in south Bengal are polling in this phase.
While the Hills of north Bengal have been a BJP bastion since before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with the BJP winning all Hills seats in that election, the other three districts have largely remained TMC bastions.
Election Commission has decided to ban rallies, public meetings and streetplays in poll-bound West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am.
Silence period for the remaining phases has also been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours.
Despite the Trinamool Congress’ explicit request to club the remaining phases of election into one, the EC conducted an all party-meeting in West Bengal and announced that the poll-schedule should be maintained.
Remaining four phases of the poll will be held between 17 and 29 April.
West Bengal, on Friday, reported 6,910 new COVID-19 cases, 2,818 recoveries and 26 fatalities.
BJP to Meet EC Over Mamata's Alleged Audio Clip on Cooch Behar Violence
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet Election Commission today in Kolkata, over Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's purported audio clip on the Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence.
Four men were shot dead on Saturday, 10 April, in a clash with security forces outside a polling booth, during the fourth phase of state elections, triggering a blame game between the BJP and the TMC.
EC Seeks Report After Sudden Death of BJP Polling Agent
The Election Commission has sought a report over the sudden demise of a BJP polling agent at booth number 107 in the Kamarhati constituency.
The deceased agent's brother said, "His name is Abhijeet Samant. Nobody helped him, there is no facility for treatment here."
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
10:35 AM, 17 AprBJP to Meet EC Over Mamata's Alleged Audio Clip on Cooch Behar Violence
10:31 AM, 17 Apr'Central Forces Searched My Pocket': TMC Leader in Kamarhati
10:13 AM, 17 AprEC Seeks Report After Sudden Death of BJP Polling Agent
09:56 AM, 17 Apr16.15% Turnout Till 9:32 AM
08:29 AM, 17 AprTMC Candidate Madan Mitra Casts His Vote
07:48 AM, 17 AprPM Modi Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers
07:32 AM, 17 AprPolling for the 5th Phase Begins
10:01 PM, 16 AprEC Extends Silence Period, Curtails Campaign Timings