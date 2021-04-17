WB Polls: Polling Agent Dies in Kamarhati; 16.15% Turnout So Far

A BJP polling agent at booth number 107 in the Kamarhati constituency died as the fifth phase of polling across 45 constituencies in six districts of West Bengal began on Saturday, 17 April, amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases. The EC has sought a report over the same.

A 16.15%. voter turnout has been recorded till 9.30 am.

Districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri in north Bengal and the districts of Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, and North 24 Parganas in south Bengal are polling in this phase.

While the Hills of north Bengal have been a BJP bastion since before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with the BJP winning all Hills seats in that election, the other three districts have largely remained TMC bastions.