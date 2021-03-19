WB Polls: BJP Replaces Alipurduar Candidate After Local Protests

Following protests from party local supporters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 18 March, withdrew its candidate Ashok Lahiri from north Bengal’s Alipurduar.

The former Chief Economic Advisor, named in the party’s first list, was replaced with local strongman Suman Kanjilal in the list released on Thursday. The party ran into trouble after it fielded recently recruited leaders, who had previously been members of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

Lahiri is reportedly expected to be among the last section of candidates fielded by the BJP, NDTV reported.

The party is yet to announce candidates for Balurghat, Rashbehari, Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong constituencies.

Lahiri was reportedly pulled out of the Alipurduar seat due to a conflict of caste interests. He is likely to be fielded from Balurghat in the South Dinajpur district, sources told NDTV.