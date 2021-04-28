TMC Candidate Succumbed to COVID: Wife Accuses EC of Murder

Kajal Sinha, the party candidate from Khardah, had succumbed to COVID on 25 April. His wife, Nandita Sinha has now filed a case of culpable homicide against Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, accusing the Election Commission (EC) of murder.

Sinha has faulted the EC of having “self-serving blind motives”, and wrote in her complaint, “While the entire nation was struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis, the ECI decided to carry out the Assembly elections in the state of West Bengal over eight phases from 27 March to 29 April,” NDTV reported.