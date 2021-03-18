TMC, BJP Workers Hurl Bombs at Each Other in North 24 Parganas

As the political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) gets more fierce by the day, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, workers of the two parties were engaged in a violent altercation in Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas in the wee hours of Thursday, 18 March, the police said.

Speaking to ANI, Barrackpore Police Commissioner Ajay Nand said that several nearby houses were also vandalised.