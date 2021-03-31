Time to Unite Against BJP: Mamata Writes to Sonia Gandhi & Others

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 31 March, wrote to key Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal, stating that “the time has come for a united and effective struggle against BJP's attacks on democracy and the Constitution”.

Beginning with the Centre’s controversial new law that gives more powers to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor than the elected government in the capital, Mamata spoke about seven instances of what she termed as the “series of assaults” by the BJP and its government at the Centre “on democracy and Constitutional Federalism in India”.

"What the BJP has done in Delhi is not an exception. It is increasingly becoming the rule," she wrote in the letter.