Amid Row Over Joining BJP, Swapan Dasgupta Resigns as RS MP
Dasgupta’s resignation comes after questions were raised regarding the constitutionality of him joining the BJP.
Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday, 16 March, tendered resignation from his post just days after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.
The BJP has fielded him as its candidate for the Tarakeshwar seat.
“I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as a BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days,” Dasgupta announced on Twitter.
His resignation has been sent to the Chairman of the House, and is yet to be accepted.
Dasgupta’s resignation comes amid questions of the constitutionality of his move of joining the BJP. According to the Constitution, a member nominated to the House by the President is allowed to join a political party if he/she does so within the first six months of taking seat in the House.
Dasgupta was nominated by the president to the Upper House in April 2016 and is currently a nominated member without an affiliation to any party.
TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Monday, 15 March, had demanded Dasgupta’s disqualification for joining the BJP under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India.
