‘Suvendu Adhikari Harbouring Criminals in Nandigram’: TMC Tells EC

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’ Brien wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday, 22 March, alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party’s Suvendu Adhikari is ‘harbouring criminals’ in Nandigram, just days before polling begins in the state for the high-stakes Assembly elections.

“It has come to our knowledge that Suvendu Adhikari, candidate fielded by Bharatiya Janata Party, Nandigram AC-210, has been harbouring criminals who are non-residents of Nandigram,” read O’ Brien’s letter to the poll body, listing four locations.

The locations, as listed in the letter, include the house of one Kalipada Shee; house of one Meghnath Pal, Haripur, house of onePabitra Kar, Boyal-1; and, house of Bhojohari one Samanta, Boyal MSK Area.