Summer Vacations for Bengal Schools Begin Tomorrow: CM Mamata
Banerjee requested the EC to hold the remaining three polling phases in one or two days amid the COVID surge.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday, 19 April, that summer vacations for all schools will begin from Tuesday and go on till June in view of the rising COVID cases.
Banerjee also assured people that there was no reason to panic as the Bengal government has formed task force teams to tackle the COVID surge. She asserted that night curfew was not the solution and that people should remain alert.
“We have increased 20 percent beds in hospitals,” she told PTI. She further asked the Centre to ensure smooth supply of vaccines, medicines, and oxygen cylinders.
She reiterated her demand of holding the remaining phases of the elections in one go and said, “With folded hands, I urge the Election Commission to hold the last three phases of polls on a single day or in two days amid COVID-19 surge,” the report added.
West Bengal had registered the highest single-day spike of 7,713 COVID cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 6,51,508, as per the health department.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.