SC Refuses to Entertain Plea for CBI Probe Into ‘Attack’ on Mamata

The Supreme Court on Friday, 9 April, refused to entertain the plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident at Nandigram, in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked and had injured her leg.

The top court Bench, led by the Chief Justice of India, asked the petitioner to approach the Calcutta High Court.

The plea had also, along with a CBI probe into the incident, sought guidelines from the court and directions for investigation of similar incidents in the future which could an impact on the electoral machinery.