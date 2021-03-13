Tikait in Poll-Bound Bengal, To Attend Mahapanchayat at Nandigram
Tikait, other farmer leaders will also participate in a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bihar’s Rohtas district on 25 March.
Farmers’ union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday, 13 March, reached West Bengal’s Nandigram to campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly elections in the state in two weeks time.
“After 22 January, we have not met the government. We are unable to find the government in New Delhi so we are travelling where the Centre if fighting elections on farmers issues,” said Tikait at a rally at Kolkata’s Mayo Road before heading to Nandigram.
In an attempt to keep up the pressure of the protests on the BJP government against the three contentious farm laws, Tikait will attend a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Nandigram, from where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting the election.
Speaking to a crowd of farmers in Nandigram, Tikait stated that “for the past 100 days, farmers around the Delhi borders have been protesting the farms laws but the Centre has not headed to our demands. This protest has to be spread out across India. You would need to break barricades. You have to participate in this protest.”
Last week, Tikait had said that the unions will appeal to the people in the poll-bound states to ‘teach the BJP a lesson for its anti-farmer and anti-poor policies.’ He had also asserted that one of their strategies to spread awareness about the protests will be to conduct Mahapanchayats in the poll-bound states.
Tikait and other farmer leaders will also participate in a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bihar’s Rohtas district on 25 March, national president of Kisan Sangh Ramashankar Sarkar told IANS.
The stand-off between the farmers and the Centre over the three contentious farm laws has been continuing for over three months.
(With inputs from IANS)
