‘BJP Wave in Bengal’: PM Modi Hits Out at CM at Jaynagar Rally
Modi also paid tribute to the mother of a BJP worker who was allegedly beaten by TMC workers.
Addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Jaynagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 1 April, attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) head and chief minister saying, “Mamata Banerjee will have to account for the deaths of brothers, sisters, and sons of Bengal.”
Modi went on to say that some weeks ago, people of Bengal were saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get more than 200 seats, and the BJP's strong start in the first phase makes it clear that the voices of people have received god's blessing.
He paid tribute to the mother of a BJP worker who was allegedly beaten by TMC workers. “I would like to pay my tributes to Bengal's daughter Sova Majumder Ji. She was a representative of mothers and sisters of Bengal who were tortured by the people of TMC,” the PM said.
PM Modi’s Trip to Bangladesh
The TMC had called PM Modi’s trip to Bangladesh unethical and violative of the model code of conduct (MCC). However, Modi defended his visit to temples there and said, “I am not one to show reverence at temples seasonally. I always take pride in our faith and tradition. I visited Bangladesh where I offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple. Didi objected to it.”
He added, “In Orakandi, I sought blessings for the country during my visit to the sacred land of Harichand Thakur & Guruchand Thakur. She got very angry. Is visiting a temple wrong?”
Modi asserted that during the second phase of voting on Thursday, people were reaching polling booths in large numbers. He added, “Everywhere, there is only BJP. There is a BJP wave in Bengal.”
Continuing his attack on the Trinamool, he said, “Didi, if you want to appease anyone, you have every right to do so. You want to abuse me, keep abusing me. But I will not let you abuse people's devotion and the identity of Ram Krishna Paramhans, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, and Swami Vivekananda.”
Modi further alleged that Mamata Banerjee has issues with the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.
Trinamool is Not Cool, It is a 'Shool': PM Modi
“Entire Bengal knows it. Didi has issues with Durga idol immersion. Entire Bengal knows it. Didi has now problems with vermillion and saffron cloth. Didi's men now call ‘chotiwalas’ as ‘rakshasas’,” he said.
“Now, I am listening to Didi saying – 'cool, cool'. Didi, Trinamool is not cool, it is a 'shool'. Trinamool is a 'shool' that gave unbearable pain to people of Bengal,” he added.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
