‘BJP Wave in Bengal’: PM Modi Hits Out at CM at Jaynagar Rally

Modi asserted that during the second phase of voting on Thursday, people were reaching polling booths in large numbers. He added, “Everywhere, there is only BJP. There is a BJP wave in Bengal.”

Continuing his attack on the Trinamool, he said, “Didi, if you want to appease anyone, you have every right to do so. You want to abuse me, keep abusing me. But I will not let you abuse people's devotion and the identity of Ram Krishna Paramhans, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, and Swami Vivekananda.”

Modi further alleged that Mamata Banerjee has issues with the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.