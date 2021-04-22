Phase 6 of Assembly Polls Underway in West Bengal Amid COVID Surge

The six-phase of assembly elections in West Bengal got underway amid tight security, and a surge of COVID cases on Thursday, 22 April. 17.19 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 9.30 am, ANI reported.

Polling for 43 constituencies in four districts has started wherein 10,409,948 voters will decide the fate of 306 candidates, including 27 women.

Of the 43 constituencies, 17 are in the North 24 Parganas district, eight in Purba Bardhaman and nine in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur each.

As many as 14,480 polling booths have been set up, as per NDTV. BJP and TMC are contesting all 43 seats. In the Left-Cong alliance, Congress has fielded 12 candidates, CPI(M) 23, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) four and CPI two. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded 37 candidates.