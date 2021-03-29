On Holi, Mamata Banerjee Holds Roadshow in Wheelchair in Nandigram

Banerjee contesting from Nandigram this time around is a direct challenge to Suvendu Adhikari, who exited from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Nandigram constituency will witness polling in the second phase scheduled on Thursday, 1 April.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the SSKM Hospital earlier this month after she was injured in Nandigram. Right after the incident, the CM had said, "Four or five people came in front of the car and pushed the door. This was done purposely." She added that no local police was present at the spot where the incident took place.

The West Bengal Assembly election will be held from 27 March to 29 April in eight phases, following which the results will be declared on 2 May. The first phase of polling held on Saturday, 27 March, witnessed a voter turnout of nearly 80 percent.