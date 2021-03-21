Nandigram Incident: WB CID Takes Over Probe Into Mamata’s Injury
Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March.
The probe into the Nandigram incident, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained leg injuries, has been handed over to the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
According to an officer of the agency, a team of CID officers will visit the spot in the Purba Medinipur district and record statements of the witnesses, PTI reported.
TMC leader Shiekh Sufiyan had already lodged a complaint and a case had been filed at the Nandigram Police Station, the officer said.
He added that the case has been filed under IPC section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) against unidentified persons.
CM Banerjee Alleges Attack
Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March, and the doctor treating her had initially stated that she had suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder. She was discharged from SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday, 12 March.
As a consequence, the Election Commission suspended the chief minister's Director of Security, Vivek Sahay and Purba Medinipur's Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash owing to negligence in the minister’s security.
(With inputs from PTI)
