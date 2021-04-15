Modi-Shah Spreading COVID by Bringing Outsiders: Bengal CM Mamata

On Wednesday, CM Banerjee raised the issue of the EC notice saying, “Is it a fault to ask Hindus, Muslims and others to vote together? What about Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is mocking me at every election meeting? Why is he not banned from campaigning?” quoted PTI.

Banerjee has been refuting the claims by the Election Commission since they on Monday, 12 April, imposed a 24-hour campaigning ban on Banerjee for her “highly insinuating” and “provocative" remarks, which the poll body had said were laden with “serious potential of breakdown of law and order".

The EC notice, issued by outgoing Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, was over Banerjee's comments on Muslim votes and those, which allegedly urged action against central security forces. The ban had been in place from 8 pm on 12 April till 8 pm on 13 April.

Banerjee did a 3.5-hour-long dharna against the EC’s decision. She arrived at the Mayo Road venue in Kolkata on Tuesday, 13 April in a wheelchair around 11:30 am, and appeared to be keeping herself busy by painting during the dharna.