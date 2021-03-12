MHA Slams Gokhale’s Bomb Factory Claim; Cop Out, Says RTI Activist

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a series of tweets on Thursday, 11 March, refuted activist Saket Gokhale’s claim of Home Minister Amit Shah perpetrating fake news about “bomb making factories in West Bengal.”



The MHA further accused Gokhale of “misrepresenting the facts” and “misquoting the reply” of the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO).

Meanwhile, Gokhale, on his part, asked the home ministry to then furnish the correct details backing Shah’s claims; and accused them of ‘lying in a bid to cover their lies.’