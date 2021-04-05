Mamata Slams PM Modi For ‘Didi-O-Didi’ Comment, Says TMC Will Win

In the aftermath of the attack, The Trinamool Congress wrote to the Election Commission alleging a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to take Banerjee’s life and linked it to the sudden dismissal of the Bengal police chief a day before, for which it had blamed the BJP.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), however, on Sunday, 14 March, ruled the incident as an accident and not a planned attack, saying that the decision was based on a report by state’s observers and chief secretary, reported PTI. Minutes after the announcement, the poll body suspended the police officer in charge of the chief minister’s security in Nandigram, IPS Vivek Sahay.