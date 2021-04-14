Mamata Calls Herself a Street Fighter, PM Modi a Liar in WB Rally

Addressing a rally in Barasat, about 20 km from Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 13 April, called herself a street fighter. This was the first rally after the Election Commission barred her from campaigning for 24 hours, from 8 pm on Monday.

The Trinamool Congress supremo took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating their intimidation tactics won't work. “I would like to tell the BJP (that) you have money, hotels, and all agencies, still you will lose this battle because I am a street fighter. I fight from the battleground," she said.

Referring to her remarks over which Banerjee was put on a 24-hour campaigning ban, she denied the charges and asked what was wrong in what she had said.

“What mistake Mamata Banerjee did by appealing to everyone to vote unitedly? I want votes from Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Chrisitian, mothers, sisters, students, and youth," said Banerjee.