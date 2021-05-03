Ahead of Oath-Taking on 5 May, Mamata Resigns as West Bengal CM
Banerjee met Governor Dhankhar and tendered her resignation as CM ahead of the formation of the new government.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will take oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term on 5 May, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said on Monday.
Meanwhile, Banerjee met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday and tendered her resignation as CM ahead of the formation of the new government.
“CM Mamata Banerjee called on me and submitted her resignation as CM and the same has been accepted. She has been requested to continue till alternative arrangements are made,” the governor said, according to ANI.
In an address to the media, Chatterjee said that all newly elected MLAs will also be sworn in by pro tem Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on 6 May.
Maintain Peace, Says Mamata After Poll Victory
As the TMC returned to power in the state after securing a majority of 213 seats, Banerjee on Monday, 3 May, urged everyone to “maintain peace and not indulge in any violence”.
“They (BJP) are posting photographs of old riots as is their habit. I don't like any violence. Why is BJP doing that?” ANI quoted the CM as saying.
Banerjee hinted at malpractice over her loss in Nandigram to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.
“For four hours, server was down. The Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed,” ANI quoted her as saying.
Banerjee alleged that according to the returning officer of Nandigram, his life would be under threat if he ordered a recount and added that she will move court, PTI reported
Accept People’s Verdict: Mamata on Nandigram Loss
Banerjee lost the Nandigram constituency to her former trusted aide and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari by just 1,956 votes after over 12 hours of counting on Sunday.
“I accept the verdict in Nandigram. It is not a big deal. Don't worry,” said Banerjee. However, she said that she would approach the court over “suspected malpractice”.
“I accept the people’s verdict in Nandigram. I will not have to go there regularly now, I am saved that way. But I will move court if necessary because I suspect certain malpractices have taken place,” she said.
The verdict from the EC came hours after conflicting reports and back and forth over the victory of Banerjee and Adhikari.
