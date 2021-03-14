Injured Tiger Gets More Dangerous: Mamata’s Roadshow in Wheelchair

On Thursday, the doctor treating her had informed that she has suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder. She was also running a slight fever and the doctor said that she will be kept under observation for 48 hours.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Trinamool Congress had written to the Election Commission alleging "a deep-rooted conspiracy” to take Banerjee’s life and linked it to the sudden dismissal of the Bengal police chief a day before, for which it had blamed the BJP.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, 14 March, ruled out an attack on the TMC leader, citing that the decision was based on a report by state's observers and chief secretary. According to the report of two poll observers submitted before the EC, the incident in Bengal's Nandigram was an accident and not a planned attack.