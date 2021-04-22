Will Reach Out Virtually: Mamata Cancels All Meets As COVID Surges

Amid a horrific nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo has cancelled all her pre-scheduled meetings in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee informed:



“In the wake of upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the ECI Order dated 22nd April 2021, I am cancelling all my prescheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually.

We will be sharing the updated schedule of the virtual meetings shortly.”