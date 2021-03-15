Make Mamata’s Medical Report Public, Bengal BJP Asks Poll Body
“Her medical report should be made public as we suspect that doctors were influenced,” BJP MP Arjun Singh said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal Wing has demanded that the medical report of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee be made public, meeting the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in this regard in Kolkata on Sunday, 14 March, reported ANI.
The BJP delegation, in a letter to CEO, said that Banerjee first called the incident an attack, then accident, and then took out a procession on Sunday. “Her medical report should be made public as we suspect that doctors were influenced," BJP MP Arjun Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.
The letter stated that Trinamool’s allegation against the BJP regarding the attack is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and claimed that the alleged attack has been used to extract the maximum possible political mileage.
“The Election Commission of India in its report today has ruled out the possibility of any such attack. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its cadre have attempted to use the Chief Minister's purported injury which seems self-inflicted in order to gain sympathy and cause violence in different parts of the state," reads the letter from the BJP state unit.
As per the findings of the state's Observers and Chief Secretary, the Election Commission on Sunday said that the injury caused to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram was not a result of an "attack".
What Had Happened?
It was said that Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March and the doctor treating her had earlier informed that she had suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder. She was discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday, 12 March, two days after she was injured.
In the aftermath of the attack, the Trinamool Congress had written to the Election Commission alleging "a deep-rooted conspiracy” to take Banerjee’s life and linked it to the sudden dismissal of the Bengal police chief a day before, for which it had blamed the BJP.
Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.
(With inputs from ANI)
