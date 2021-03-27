In Photos: As Polling Begins, WB & Assam Turn Out in Huge Numbers

As phase 1 of polling began in West Bengal and Assam on Saturday, 27 March, voters in 30 constituencies of the former and 47 constituencies of the latter turned out in huge numbers to exercise their franchise.

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 71.62 percent while West Bengal saw a turnout of 77.99 percent till 5 pm in Saturday’s first phase, according to data from the Election Commission.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across 12 districts in Assam as the state goes to polls.

Meanwhile, in Bengal, tensions ran high in East Midnapore after two security personnel were injured in a firing incident. The BJP has also accused TMC of ‘influencing voters’ in East Midnapore, and claimed that party leader Soumendu Adhikari’s vehicle was attacked in Contai.