‘DIDI’S DAY’: How Newspapers Looked Day After Mamata’s Win
Here’s a look at the front pages of major publications the morning after Assembly Elections 2021.
After almost two months of the electoral process, counting of votes for the Assembly elections began across four states and one Union Territory on Sunday, 2 May.
Even though Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram constituency to her former trusted lieutenant and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suvendu Adhikari by 1,956 votes, the TMC registered a big win over its rival BJP.
While the party came to power for the third time with over 200 seats in the 294-seat Assembly, the BJP was restricted to less than 100 seats.
The Statesman: ‘DIDI’S DAY’
The Times of India: ‘Khela Over, Mamata Is Didi Beyond Bengal’
Dainik Bhaskar: ‘Modi...Modi’
The Telegraph: ‘Good Morning BENGALL’
The Hindustan Times: ‘Bengal Local For Vocal’
Hindustan: ‘Didi Saved Bengal, BJP Saved Assam’
The Indian Express: ‘Bengal Decides: Didi, Not Modi’
