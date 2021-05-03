‘DIDI’S DAY’: How Newspapers Looked Day After Mamata’s Win

After almost two months of the electoral process, counting of votes for the Assembly elections began across four states and one Union Territory on Sunday, 2 May.

Even though Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram constituency to her former trusted lieutenant and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suvendu Adhikari by 1,956 votes, the TMC registered a big win over its rival BJP.

While the party came to power for the third time with over 200 seats in the 294-seat Assembly, the BJP was restricted to less than 100 seats.

Here’s a look at the front pages of major publications the morning after the Assembly Elections 2021: