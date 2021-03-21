BJP Promises CAA, Border Security & Farmer Welfare in WB Manifesto
Home Minister Amit Shah released BJP’s manifesto for West Bengal elections.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 21 March released the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections at the party office in Kolkata.
Emphasising that ‘Sonar Bangla’ is at the heart of BJP’s manifesto, the Home Minister targeted the Trinamool government under Mamata, accusing the party of corruption in all sectors.
Reservation for Women, Assistance to Farmers and Fishermen
The Home Minister while announcing the manifesto promised 33% reservation for women in government jobs in the state. He also said that fishermen in West Bengal will be given assistance worth Rs 6,000 annually by the BJP, if elected to power.
Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress, Shah further said that Mamata Banerjee has kept farmers from reaping the benefits of the PM Kisan scheme and if elected to power, the BJP government will first transfer Rs 18,000 each in the bank accounts of 75 lakh farmers in Bengal
On Citizenship Amendment Act & Border Security
The BJP manifesto also promises to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in West Bengal to provide Indian citizenship to illegal immigrants in the state. The Home Minister emphasised on strengthening border security using CCTV and fencing, to stop infiltration from across the border.
“Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get Rs 10,000 per year for five years.”Home Minister Amit Shah
