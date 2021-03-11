Health Ministry Removes PM’s Photo From Vaccination Certificates

The Union Health Ministry is removing all photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in the upcoming Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, based on directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

After receiving a complaint from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), the EC, on Saturday, 6 March, had asked the Union government to stop using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on COVID-19 vaccination certificates in states headed for Assembly elections.