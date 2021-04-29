Bengal Polls Phase 8: 16.04% Voter Turnout Till 9.30, Bomb Hurled

The eighth phase of West Bengal assembly elections for 35 constituencies started at 7 am on Thursday, 29 April, amid a sharp rise in COVID cases. The state registered 16.04% voter turnout recorded till 9:30am in the eighth phase of polls.

A bomb was hurled near Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in north Kolkata, as per ANI. The Election Commission has sought details of the incident.

Of the 35 constituencies, 11 each are in Birbhum and Murshidabad, seven in North Kolkata and six in Malda. There are 11,860 polling booths spread across 5,837 polling stations, of which 9,216 are main booths and the rest 2,644 are auxiliary units, as per IANS.