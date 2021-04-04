Mamata’s Nandigram Claims Factually Incorrect: EC Warns of Action
Mamata Banerjee called WB Governor from a polling booth during voting in Nandigram to complain about discrepancies.
Rubbishing the claims made by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over voting in Nandigram, the Election Commission said her complaint was "factually incorrect" and "devoid of substance”.
The poll body also said that it was considering action against Banerjee under the relevant sections of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act.
Amid voting for the second phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Banerjee on Thursday, 1 April, threatened to move the court, alleging that the Election Commission was not was not taking cognizance of the complaints by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Banerjee also spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from a polling booth in Nandigram and urged him to take action, declining to divulge any further details of their conversation.
The complaint from the CM came when she was sitting outside Booth No. 7 in Nandigram’s Boyal, where, TMC alleged, that many voters were unable to cast their ballot.
Banerjee has been at loggerheads with the EC ever since it announced an unprecedented, marathon eight-phase election in Bengal and removed the state police chief. She accused the commission of partisanship towards BJP, something that the poll body has strongly denied.
