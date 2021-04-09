EC Issues Notice to CM Mamata for Her Comments on Security Forces

The Election Commission (EC) issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, 9 April, asking her to explain her alleged comment asking people to “gherao” central security forces.

Banerjee has been asked to reply by 11 am on Saturday, 10 April, on the contentious speech, which the EC said violated not just the model code of conduct but also the law.

The EC referred to her speeches made on 28 March and 7 April, in which Banerjee accused security forces of intimidating voters and allegedly asked women to hit back or surround them.

Bengal will vote in the fourth round of the Assembly elections on Saturday.