WB Govt’s Report on Mamata’s Nandigram Incident ‘Sketchy,’ Says EC
The Election Commission asked West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate on the report.
The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday, 13 March, said that it found the report submitted by the West Bengal government on the alleged attack on CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram “sketchy,” and asked the state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate, PTI reported.
The comment came after a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders met EC officials in Delhi over the alleged attack on Banerjee. The EC has reportedly sought more details of the incident.
“The report submitted by the West Bengal government appears to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident, like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details,” a poll official told PTI.
Banerjee’s injuries in Nandigram “were not the result of an unfortunate incident, but that of a conspiracy,” the TMC delegation told the EC officials on Friday.
“We’ve demanded a high-level probe into the attack on Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram. When the incident happened, there was no police presence there. The events leading up to the attempt on her life leave no doubt that the attack was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy,” TMC MP Saugata Roy said after the meeting.
A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also met the EC on Friday and demanded an ‘impartial and objective’ investigation into the incident.
Bandyopadhyay and other officials had submitted the report to the EC on Friday. The memorandum also referred to the tweets and remarks made on Banerjee by the leaders of the BJP after the alleged attack.
(With inputs from PTI)
