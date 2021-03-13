WB Govt’s Report on Mamata’s Nandigram Incident ‘Sketchy,’ Says EC

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday, 13 March, said that it found the report submitted by the West Bengal government on the alleged attack on CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram “sketchy,” and asked the state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate, PTI reported.

The comment came after a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders met EC officials in Delhi over the alleged attack on Banerjee. The EC has reportedly sought more details of the incident.