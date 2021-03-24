‘Bermuda Shorts’ Jibe at CM Shows BJP Doesn’t Respect Women: TMC
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expressed outrage over a remark by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh in which he suggested that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should wear ‘Bermuda shorts’ to display her injured leg, saying that it is a sign that Bengal BJP leaders cannot show respect to women.
Ghosh can purportedly, in a video, be heard saying at an election meeting in Purulia that since the Bengal CM’s cast was taken off and the foot was bandaged, she has been displaying her leg to everyone.
Further, Ghosh reportedly said: '"The CM wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas, instead of draping a saree?... I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that.”
“That will help to have a better view,” he said.
According to PTI, reacting to Ghosh’s comment, TMC said:
“We can expect such distasteful comments only from Dilip Ghosh. His deplorable comments about a woman chief minister proves Bengal BJP leaders don’t know how to show respect to women.”
Further TMC stated: “Mothers and sisters of Bengal will give a befitting reply to such insults to Mamata Banerjee on 2 May.”
TMC Leaders Lash Out
Hitting out at Ghosh for the “distasteful comment”, TMC MP Kakoli Dastidar said:
“It now appears that the role of Bengal BJP State President has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards TMC workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits. Shocking words, once again!”
TMC MP Mahua Mitra too tweeted her disdain for Ghosh’s comment, saying:
“BJP WB President asks in public meeting why Mamatadi is wearing a saree, she should be wearing Bermuda shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?”
BJP’s Defence
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya told PTI that such comments should not be taken seriously and that Ghosh respects the CM a lot.
“I think such comments should not be taken seriously. The chief minister makes many intemperate remarks against the BJP and our leaders at public meetings. Dilip Ghosh is a generous person. Even if he made such a comment at a rally, it has to be kept in mind that many things are said at election meetings which should not be always considered seriously.”Shamik Bhattacharya
“Ghosh has great respect for the chief minister. So no controversy should be created,” Bhattacharya further added.
CM Mamata’s Injury
Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March, and the doctor treating her had stated that she had suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder. She was discharged from SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday, 12 March.
As a consequence, the Election Commission suspended the chief minister's Director of Security, Vivek Sahay and Purba Medinipur's Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash owing to negligence in the minister’s security.
The probe over the incident has been handed over to the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
(With inputs from PTI.)
