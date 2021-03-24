Didi Will Be Shown Door on 2 May: PM Modi at Contai Rally in WB

Modi said that false accusations were being made to malign the image of Nandigram and the “people will give a befitting reply for the insults,” reported PTI. Banerjee on 10 March filed her candidacy from Nandigram constituency for the upcoming legislative polls.

Nandigram was the Assembly constituency of former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari till he resigned from the Bengal Assembly and went on to join the BJP on 19 December. He had won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate.

Reiterating that BJP will free Bengal of every scheme of scams when voted to power, PM Modi attacked the TMC supremo and her nephew, Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, over the Amphan relief that was looted through the “nephew window”.