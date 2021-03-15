Denied Assembly Ticket, Debasree Roy Resigns From TMC
Trinamool Congress legislator Debasree Roy resigned from the party on 15 March after being denied a ticket.
In a letter to Subrata Bakshi, General Secretary of TMC, Roy wrote,
“I’m severing all my ties with the Trinamool Congress. Since I’m not in any post, so I don’t have to tender my resignation to any post. But I ask to be freed from the responsibilities I held as a MLA from Raidighi for the past 10 years. I am quitting the party because I was not allowed to work for the general public for a long time.”Debasree Roy’s Resignation Letter
Debasree Roy is a national award winning actress and has been working for TMC as a twice elected MLA from Raidighi constituency in West Bengal.
Baisakhi, Chatterjee Quit BJP
This move comes a day after former Mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee, who jumped ship from Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2018, quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 14 March, just days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
The announcement comes after Chatterjee was denied a ticket from his traditional assembly seat of Behala East.
The BJP decided to field actor Payal Sarkar, who joined the BJP only on 25 February, from the Behala East assembly constituency.
Along with Chatterjee, Baishakhi Banerjee has also decided to to part ways with the BJP. They reportedly conveyed their decision to state BJP president Dilip Ghosh in a letter on Sunday.
The eight-phase West Bengal elections will begin on 27 March. Results for the polls, along with other states going to polls, will be declared on 2 May.
