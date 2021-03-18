Bengal Elections: Mukul Roy, 147 Others Named in BJP’s New List
Former mayor of Asansol, Jitendra Tiwari will be standing from Panabeswar.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Mukul Roy will be fighting the upcoming West Bengal elections from Krishnanagar Uttar, as per the BJP’s latest list.
The BJP, on Thursday, 18 March, released its list of candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases of the West Bengal elections.
Mukul Roy, as per the list, will be pitted against actor Kaushani Mukherjee, who is the TMC’s candidate for the seat.
Mukul Roy’s son Shubrangshu Roy, on his part, will be fighting the election from his traditional seat in Bijpur.
AMONG OTHER PROMINENT CANDIDATES
Sitting MP Jagannath Sarkar will be fighting the election from Santipur.
Ex CPM leader Shankar Ghosh, who recently joined BJP, has been chosen the party’s candidate from Siliguri.
Meanwhile:
- BJP’s Rahul Sinha will be pitted against TMC’s Jyotipriya Mullick in Habra.
- BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh will be pitted against TMC’s Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in Bhabanipur.
- BJP’s Agnimitra Paul will be fielded against TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh in Asansol.
- Ex TMC leader and former mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Sabyasachi Dutta will be fighting TMC minister Sujit Bose in Bidhannagar.
BACKGROUND
The West Bengal Assembly election will be held from 27 March to 29 April in eight phases, following which the results will be declared on 2 May. This makes it the longest ever polling in the state so far, seemingly based on “assessments of law and order”, according to the Election Commission of India (EC)‘s Sunil Arora on Friday, 26 February.
