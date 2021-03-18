Bengal Elections: Mukul Roy, 147 Others Named in BJP’s New List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Mukul Roy will be fighting the upcoming West Bengal elections from Krishnanagar Uttar, as per the BJP’s latest list.

The BJP, on Thursday, 18 March, released its list of candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases of the West Bengal elections.

Mukul Roy, as per the list, will be pitted against actor Kaushani Mukherjee, who is the TMC’s candidate for the seat.

Mukul Roy’s son Shubrangshu Roy, on his part, will be fighting the election from his traditional seat in Bijpur.